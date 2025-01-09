AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 109.97 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 101.40 ($1.25). AO World shares last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.25), with a volume of 216,710 shares traded.

AO World Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.97. The stock has a market cap of £587.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,535.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.45.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

