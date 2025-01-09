Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Aramark by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.001 dividend. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.