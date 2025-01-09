Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.20 and traded as high as C$1.21. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 46,471 shares trading hands.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.98.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

