Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOOT. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $159.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.55. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $169.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 100.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

