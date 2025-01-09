Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAWN. TD Cowen raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of -1.46. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 11,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $180,257.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,085,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,405,213.70. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 51,745 shares of company stock worth $748,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 71,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

