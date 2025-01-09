Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.
FWRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 33.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 680,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after buying an additional 597,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the second quarter worth $17,208,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
