Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.90. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $9,765,919.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,122.16. This represents a 29.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 532,095 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $20,379,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,448.20. This trade represents a 88.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 852,183 shares of company stock valued at $33,503,025 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 53.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,196,000 after buying an additional 3,269,932 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,261.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,612,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,995 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 46.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,643,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,003 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $39,306,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 29.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,905,000 after purchasing an additional 870,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

