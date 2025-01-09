Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.22. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 48,101 shares trading hands.

Bion Environmental Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.07.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs’ waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

