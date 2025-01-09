Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 445,967 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Boston Scientific by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.96.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. The firm has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

