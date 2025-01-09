Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 103,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

BMY stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -69.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

