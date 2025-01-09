Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.12 and traded as low as $34.04. Calian Group shares last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 600 shares.
Calian Group Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12.
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
