Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. Rollins has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $52.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 16.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Rollins by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

