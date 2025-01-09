Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Veritas upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.48.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

