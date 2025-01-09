Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cencora by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 338,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cencora by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,183,000 after purchasing an additional 189,054 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 6,855.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,874,000 after buying an additional 2,035,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,875,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,538,000 after buying an additional 67,287 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.60.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,696 shares of company stock valued at $22,862,734. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 1.4 %

COR stock opened at $237.63 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.32 and a 12-month high of $253.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.38 and its 200 day moving average is $233.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

