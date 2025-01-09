Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $669.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.83 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

