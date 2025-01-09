Chart Industries Inc. Enters into Employment Agreement with CFO Joseph R. Brinkman

Chart Industries Inc., a company specializing in engineered equipment and technology for cryogenic applications, recently disclosed in an 8-K filing a significant development in its executive team. In the filing dated January 1, 2025, the company announced the execution of an employment agreement with Joseph R. Brinkman, who serves as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The terms of the newly established Employment Agreement align closely with those of agreements in place with other senior executive officers within the company. The agreement incorporates the provisions of Mr. Brinkman’s existing Amended and Restated Severance Agreement and supersedes it entirely. Under this new agreement, in the event of an involuntary termination without cause or resignation for good reason, excluding circumstances linked to a Change in Control, Mr. Brinkman stands to receive enhanced benefits.

Aside from ensuring one year of his current base salary and continuing health plan coverage, as specified in his Severance Agreement, Mr. Brinkman will also be entitled to the greater of his current annual target bonus or the bonus for the preceding fiscal year upon a qualifying termination. Moreover, the Employment Agreement introduces non-competition and non-solicitation clauses, along with confidentiality provisions—previously absent from his Severance Agreement.

Chart Industries Inc. further emphasized that the details provided in the filing regarding Mr. Brinkman’s Employment Agreement are supplemented by the full text of the contract. A more comprehensive understanding will be available upon the filing of the Employment Agreement as an exhibit to the Company’s upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

This adjustment in the executive compensation structure represents a strategic move by Chart Industries Inc. to ensure continuity, incentivize key leadership, and manage potential changes efficiently within the organization.

The company concluded its 8-K filing, signed by Jillian C. Evanko, the President and Chief Executive Officer, on January 7, 2025. Chart Industries Inc. remains focused on maintaining transparency and efficient governance in its operations moving forward.

