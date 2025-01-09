Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CC. Barclays raised their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Chemours has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemours will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at $343,552.80. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

