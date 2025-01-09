Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,401,935 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 384.0% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMG opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

