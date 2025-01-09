CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922,117 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,601 shares of company stock worth $40,755,368. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $358.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.39, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

