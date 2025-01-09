CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

