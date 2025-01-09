CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,703 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 132.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 262.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,636.48. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,224,470. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

