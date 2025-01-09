CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of TXO Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXO. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the third quarter worth $8,059,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in TXO Partners by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. TXO Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $690.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is -39.06%.

In other TXO Partners news, Director William H. Adams III bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $237,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,833.12. This trade represents a 17.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Hutton purchased 60,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $962,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,767,448.60. This represents a 1.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,690.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

