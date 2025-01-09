CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.
CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.03. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CytomX Therapeutics
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.