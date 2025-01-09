CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.03. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 48,033 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 206.7% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

