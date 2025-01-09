Dawn Lorraine Farrell Buys 10,550 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$47.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,689.15.

ATCO Stock Down 0.6 %

ACO.X stock opened at C$47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.09. ATCO Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get ATCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACO.X. CIBC decreased their target price on ATCO from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.10.

About ATCO

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.