Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DNLI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $1,107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,495.83. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,680. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,982 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.