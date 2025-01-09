DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 556.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its holdings in DexCom by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 236,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 51.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $683,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 949,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

