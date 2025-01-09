Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,123 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price objective (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,044.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $733.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $756.46 and its 200 day moving average is $966.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $693.00 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

