Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,529,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,986,000 after buying an additional 33,642 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,784,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of USXF opened at $50.35 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $52.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.