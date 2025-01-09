Diversified Trust Co Has $1.22 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Expedia Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after acquiring an additional 75,120 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE opened at $182.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,310 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

