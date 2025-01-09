Diversified Trust Co Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12,192.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 7,340,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $908,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281,128 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15,357.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,201,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,433,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 213.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,375,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,345,000 after buying an additional 937,084 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 468.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,107,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,114,000 after acquiring an additional 912,685 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Blackstone from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $174.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $174.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.67 and a 200-day moving average of $156.12. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.88 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.21%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.