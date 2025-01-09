Diversified Trust Co Invests $1.09 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $838,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.52.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

