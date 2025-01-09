Diversified Trust Co Invests $1.35 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,865 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,400.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,280,000 after buying an additional 2,889,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CCL opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.