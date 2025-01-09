Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 261.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 153.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 148.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. UBS Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.4677 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

