Diversified Trust Co Sells 15,009 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,009 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $867,000. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 857,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 294,222 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 39,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

