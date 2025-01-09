DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $124.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.44.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $543,091.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,358.75. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $50,516.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,825.60. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,089 shares of company stock worth $66,320,395. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,795,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,816 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,830,000 after purchasing an additional 783,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,518,000 after purchasing an additional 576,414 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 151.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 865,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after buying an additional 521,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

