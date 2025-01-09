Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.40% of Douglas Emmett worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4,395.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,729,000 after buying an additional 1,543,099 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 379.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,085,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after acquiring an additional 858,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after acquiring an additional 384,371 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 3.0 %

DEI opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -760.00%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.