Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 856 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 72,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 106,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 421,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

WMT stock opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.21. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $96.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $512,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,095.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,412 shares of company stock worth $12,478,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

