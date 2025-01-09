Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 262.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

CF opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,636.48. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,314.58. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,224,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

