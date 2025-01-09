Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 81 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,495,544,000 after purchasing an additional 234,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,435,377,000 after buying an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 140,390 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.7 %

ADBE stock opened at $419.58 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.51 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $184.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $486.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.85.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

