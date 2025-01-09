Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,069,865 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,590,000 after buying an additional 1,629,856 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,798,000 after buying an additional 597,700 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 31,255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 478,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after buying an additional 476,639 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 8,348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 446,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,008,000 after buying an additional 441,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $137,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $345.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $235.67 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $27,660,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.