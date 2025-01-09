EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 447.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $474.87 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.10 and a 12-month high of $532.38. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.14.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

