Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of EMR stock opened at $120.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.84.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

