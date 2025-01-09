Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,077.25 ($13.32).

ENT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,030 ($12.73) to GBX 1,010 ($12.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.09) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

ENT opened at GBX 669 ($8.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,045.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 746.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 695.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.67. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 498.50 ($6.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,033.43 ($12.77).

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 915,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.59), for a total value of £6,363,440.85 ($7,865,810.69). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

