Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.90.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Entegris has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Entegris by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Entegris by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

