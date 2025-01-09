Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,246,015 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

