Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 332.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $981,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 31.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

