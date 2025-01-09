Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 103,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $72.44 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $79.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

