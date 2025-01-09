Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,658,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,250,000 after buying an additional 1,266,384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3,067.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,640,000 after buying an additional 1,055,894 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 972,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,667,000 after buying an additional 649,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,434,000 after acquiring an additional 604,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.