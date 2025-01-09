EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 262.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 677,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
