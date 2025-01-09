Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 262 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 37.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,259,000 after buying an additional 451,862 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $191.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $155.46 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.26 and a 200-day moving average of $199.78.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

